State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $364,000 Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Veritex were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

