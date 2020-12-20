State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $637.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

