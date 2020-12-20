Starbase One Day Trading Volume Reaches $977.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $211,110.52 and $977.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00056134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00363737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025294 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

