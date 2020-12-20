Stakenet Tops 1-Day Volume of $504,858.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and $504,858.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00454529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002420 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016446 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.78 or 0.01663408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 112,449,698 coins and its circulating supply is 110,029,767 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

