SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 1,663,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,897. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

