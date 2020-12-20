Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $13.29 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $503.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

