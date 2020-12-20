Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $787,000 Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,497,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,200,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,863,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $245,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PMVP opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

