Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $808,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

