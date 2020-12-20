Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.