Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 26,953 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $1,395,507.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,750,263 shares of company stock valued at $433,801,537.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

