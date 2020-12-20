Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,632 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

