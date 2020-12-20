Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 499,233 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 297,550 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $4,799,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

