Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.06. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 22,728 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.72% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.