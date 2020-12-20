SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.51

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $166.51, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

