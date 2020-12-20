SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

