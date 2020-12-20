SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $50.95. 3,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

