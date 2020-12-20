Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 329,817 shares changing hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.