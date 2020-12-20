Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.