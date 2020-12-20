Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $7.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SLDB remained flat at $$7.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

