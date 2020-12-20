Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $667.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.39. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

