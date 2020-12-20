Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SOGO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter worth $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter worth $14,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sogou by 68,239.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter worth $2,797,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

