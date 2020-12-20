Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
SOGO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sogou
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
