SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will announce $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year sales of $57.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $8.07 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

