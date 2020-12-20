Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.63

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and traded as high as $26.40. Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 16,586 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.04. The company has a market cap of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.