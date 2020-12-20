Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,200.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.77.

MTD stock opened at $1,134.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $969.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

