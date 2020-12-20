Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.78 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,816 shares of company stock valued at $38,308,357 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

