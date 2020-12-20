SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,247,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,621. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 85.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 91.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -179.52. SiTime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

