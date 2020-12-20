Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 30,621 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.80, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.