Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.