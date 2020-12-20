Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys 1,350,000 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,863,460 shares in the company, valued at $38,347,726.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.59 on Friday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $295.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDLI. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

