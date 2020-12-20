Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $64.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 650,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,990. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,227.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

