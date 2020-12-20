Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 650,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,990. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

