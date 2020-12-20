Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$0.45 at TD Securities

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE:S opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. Sherritt International Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maryse Belanger bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,670. Also, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

