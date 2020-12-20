Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Sells $127,724.50 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 million, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $658,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

