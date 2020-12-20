Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

