Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,784 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

