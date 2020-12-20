Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 250.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.