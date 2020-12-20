Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,051 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

