Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,664 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Perrigo worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

