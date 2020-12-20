Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,616 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Investec raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

UN opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

