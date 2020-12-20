Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $195.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $197.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

