Sei Investments Co. Purchases 80,694 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 70.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

