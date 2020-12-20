Sei Investments Co. Has $9.21 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HMS were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HMS by 73.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

