Sei Investments Co. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 333,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,570,871.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,549 shares of company stock worth $4,107,169 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

