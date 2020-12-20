Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 43.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,227 shares of company stock worth $21,821,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $101.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

