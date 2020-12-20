Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,235 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

