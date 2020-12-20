Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,218,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 802,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

