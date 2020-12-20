Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

