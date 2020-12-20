Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $201.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,792 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,215. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.