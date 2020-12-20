Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,156.06 on Friday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,320.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $126.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 122.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

