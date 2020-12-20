Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after buying an additional 2,317,982 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,265,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.28 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

